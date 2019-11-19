CBP officers seize $1.6 million in drugs over weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested five Mexican nationals and one U.S. citizen for alleged attempts to smuggle 138 pounds of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine through Arizona’s Port of Nogales over the weekend.
Officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing sent a 27-year-old Mexican man for inspection of his GMC truck, as he attempted to enter the U.S. A CBP canine searched the vehicle and found five packages of heroin that were hidden. There was an additional three packages of cocaine also seized.
The value of nearly five pounds of heroin was worth almost $56,000, while more than seven pounds of cocaine was worth nearly $102,000.
Officers at the Mariposa Crossing sent a 41-year-old Mexican man for a search of his Dodge truck as he attempted to enter the U.S. A CBP canine found 64 pounds of cocaine hidden inside the truck’s back seat. The cocaine is worth more than $871,000.
That evening, officers at the DeConcini Pedestrian lanes sent a 59-year-old Tucson man for additional questioning as he attempted to enter the U.S. through the port. A canine found three pounds of meth inside his guitar, worth nearly $3,000.
Officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 33-year-old Mexican woman for a search of her Nissan sedan. They found nearly 38 pounds of cocaine from the backseat and speaker box, worth more than $516,000.
Officers at the Mariposa Crossing searched a Pontiac sedan belonging to a 33-year-old Mexican man, entering the U.S. from Mexico. A canine found three packages of heroin inside the vehicle’s spare tire. The drugs were worth more than $84,000.
Officers referred a 29-year-old Mexican man and his 27-year-old Mexican woman passenger, for a further search. A canine discovered a dozen drug packages that were hidden inside of the spare tire. The 13 pounds of meth was worth more than $12,000.
Officers seized the drugs and vehicles, while the subjects were all arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
