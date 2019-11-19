FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain for the next several days!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pair of storm systems will be moving into southern Arizona starting on Tuesday! The first will be warmer coming in from the south bringing scattered showers Tuesday into Wednesday. The second moves in from the Pacific Northwest resulting in more valley rain but adding mountain snow! Along with the precip chances, temps will fall from the 80s into the low 60s by the end of the week. Things dry out but stay cool through the weekend!
TUESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 90% chance for rain (mainly after noon) with highs in the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: 70% chance of scattered showers. Lows falling into the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 70% chance of rain with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: First Alert Action Day! Rain continues (70%) as daytime highs only get into the low 60s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Rain should be over. Skies clear later with highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
