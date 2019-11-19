Inmate dies following run-in with corrections officers in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate has died after a run-in with corrections officers at Pima County’s minimum security facility.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Francisco Ruiz died following the incident, which happened around 9:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Ruiz’s death is being investigated by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.
The PCSD did not give any other information, like the reason Ruiz was being held in the jail.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.