Multiple fire agencies assist in Oro Valley hiker rescue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Multiple fire crews came together Tuesday to rescue a stranded hiker in Oro Valley.
Capt. Adam Jarrold, a public information officer with the Golder Ranch Fire District, said in an email crews were called at around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday morning about a stranded hiker about a mile up the Linda Vista Trail in Oro Valley. The hiker needed help off the trail after suffering injuries from a fall.
After Golder Ranch crews arrived on scene, they determined a technical rescue team was needed to get the hiker off the trail, Jarrold said. Since both Golder Ranch and Northwest Fire District rescue crews were in hazardous materials training, Tucson Fire Department rescue teams helped the hiker off the trail.
Golder Ranch crews transported the hiker to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, Jarrold said.
