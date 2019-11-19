Grandmother pleads guilty in connection with death of Adam Mada

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Adam Mada was only 20 months only when he was found with broken ribs and blunt force trauma to his head and torso in March 2016.
He died at the hospital and six of his family members were arrested and charged with murder. But none will see the inside of a jail cell for long following a series of plea deals.
On Monday, Nov. 18, Adam’s grandmother Leticia Henderson became the last of the six to plead to a lesser charge felony child abuse. She admitted to failing to get Adam medical help when he needed it the most.
She will be sentenced Monday, Jan. 13, along with three other family members who allegedly played a part in Adam's death.
Leticia Elizabeth Henderson (Adam's aunt), Alejandra Loretta Campas (Adam's aunt) and Ambrosio Veranza Pavon (Adam's grandfather) pleaded guilty earlier this year.
All four will likely get the same sentence of 2 1/2 years -- that was handed to Maria Annette Alvarez (Adam’s aunt) and Erick Torres Henry (Adam’s uncle) in March 2019.
