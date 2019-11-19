Tucson man found guilty in shooting of ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been found guilty in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend on Tucson’s south side last year.
On Thursday, Nov. 14, a jury found Daniel Benjamin Miller guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
The 38-year-old Miller will be sentenced Jan. 13, 2020.
Authorities said Miller shot his ex-girlfriend, who has not been named, along with Michael Grove in June 2018.
Grove and the woman were shot at her home in the 200 block of West Illinois Street, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Grove, 54, died at a local hospital but the woman recovered.
Miller then fled Tucson and was arrested a few days later in Phoenix.
