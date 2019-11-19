UPDATE: Cyclist dies from injuries after collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cyclist involved in a collision with a vehicle on Tucson’s east side has died from his injuries.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 22-year-old Joseph Abdiel Santos-Nelson died shortly after being taken to the hospital after the mid-day collision just east of South Vista Overlook Drive on East 22nd Street, near South Prudence Road.
Police say Santos-Nelson was riding east in the westbound curb lane of 22nd Street when he was struck head-on by a Chevrolet pickup. The driver of the truck remained at the scene.
Police determined that the driver was not impaired and speed did not appear to be a factor in this crash.
Santos-Nelson was not wearing a helmet.
This is the sixth bicycle fatality in Tucson this year.
