UPDATE: Cyclist dies from injuries after collision

Police: Rider was traveling east in westbound lane

UPDATE: Cyclist dies from injuries after collision
Police say a bicyclist was headed east in a westbound lane of 22nd Street when he was struck by a vehicle near Prudence Road on Monday, Nov. 18. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 18, 2019 at 1:45 PM MST - Updated November 19 at 8:49 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cyclist involved in a collision with a vehicle on Tucson’s east side has died from his injuries.

According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 22-year-old Joseph Abdiel Santos-Nelson died shortly after being taken to the hospital after the mid-day collision just east of South Vista Overlook Drive on East 22nd Street, near South Prudence Road.

Police say Santos-Nelson was riding east in the westbound curb lane of 22nd Street when he was struck head-on by a Chevrolet pickup. The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Police determined that the driver was not impaired and speed did not appear to be a factor in this crash.

Santos-Nelson was not wearing a helmet.

This is the sixth bicycle fatality in Tucson this year.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.