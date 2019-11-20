Amphitheater Public Schools offer free kindergarten for upcoming school year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Amphitheater Public Schools will offer free full-day kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year.
This is largely due to voter support of the District’s K-3 budget override that passed earlier this month, the school said in a press release.
Superintendent Todd Jaeger said that ensuring children have the opportunity to attend full-day kindergarten is vital to their educational experience.
“Free full-day kindergarten is a game-changer for the Amphitheater community,” Superintendent Jaeger said. “Research shows that children in full-day kindergarten classes show greater reading and mathematics achievement gains than those in half-day classes.”
In addition to providing funding for free full-day kindergarten, the approved budget override will allow the district to reduce class sizes in grades K-3 for establishing an academic foundation.
“I’m grateful for the ongoing support voters have shown for our students and our District, and I’m proud of the excellent early education our teachers provide to our youngest learners,” said Jaeger.
The following schools offer free full-day kindergarten and are accepting enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year: Copper Creek Elementary, Coronado K-8 School, Donaldson Elementary School, Harelson Elementary School, Holaway Elementary School, Innovation Academy, Keeling Elementary School, Mesa Verde Elementary School, Nash Elementary School, Painted Sky Elementary School, Prince Elementary School, Rio Vista Elementary School, Walker Elementary School and Wilson K-8 School. Families interested in the Rillito Center should contact that school directly.
For more information, families can call their school of choice or visit www.amphi.com.
