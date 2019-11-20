Arizona attorney general indicts former assisted living facilities operator on theft, fraud charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County grand jury indicted a former assisted living facilities operator on multiple counts of theft and fraud.
Jerone Davis operated several assisted living facilities in the county, operating under the name of Ranch Verde Care Homes, according to a press release from the office of Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
Prosecutors accuse Davis of entering in contracts with at least 14 facility residents and cancelling them between April and May 2017. After cancelling the contracts, prosecutors accuse Davis of closing the facilities and failing to return more than $100,000 to residents.
Davis was indicted on one count of fraud and fourteen counts of theft.
