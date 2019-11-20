Border agents to increase tomato, pepper inspections to thwart fruit virus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you plan on bringing any peppers or tomatoes into the country, you might want to think again.
Customs and Border Protection plans to increase inspections on imported tomatos and peppers, according to a CBP press release. The inspections are scheduled to start Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
The inspections follow a federal order from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service last week, in order to to prevent the tomato brown rugose fruit virus. The virus can cause severe fruit loss in tomatoes and peppers, according to the release.
Tomato brown rugose fruit virus spreads from contaminated tools, hands and fruit-to-fruit contact. The virus was first reported in Israel in 2014 and has since been reported in nine countries including China, Mexico, Italy and Greece.
Per the federal order, APHIS will:
- Require all imported tomato and pepper seed lots along with other propagative plant materials be tested and/or certified free of the disease.
- Require all tomato and pepper fruit commercial shipments imported from Mexico, Israel, Canada and the Netherlands to be inspected and certified free of disease symptoms.
In addition, CBP will:
- Increase inspections of commercial consignments at U.S. ports of entry to ensure imported tomato and pepper fruit entering from Mexico, Canada, Israel, and the Netherlands does not show any signs of disease upon arrival.
