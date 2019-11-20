Border Patrol agent receives probation for hitting migrant with patrol vehicle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge ordered a Border Patrol agent to 36 months of probation Wednesday after he a hit a Guatemalan immigrant with his patrol vehicle. The verdict comes just moments after border activist Scott Warren was found not guilty of harboring immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Matthew Bowen pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense in August and was sentenced in a district court Wednesday, Nov. 20. It’s not clear if Bowen is still employed with Border Patrol.
In incident happened near Nogales in 2017, when he spotted a migrant while in the field. Instead of pursuing the migrant on foot, he used his vehicle to knock the man to the ground, almost running him over, according to The Rolling Stone. The man was hospitalized with abrasions to his hands and knees as a result of the chase.
Bowen’s case garnered national attention after his text messages disparaging immigrants were released.
Bowen called migrants “subhuman,” “mindless savages" and “disgusting” in his messages.
