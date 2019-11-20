BROOKE’S BARGAINS: Saving your food, and your wallet

By Brooke Wagner | November 20, 2019 at 4:54 PM MST - Updated November 20 at 4:54 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - What would you do with an extra $1,500 dollars a year?

You might get to answer that question if you save more food.

The average American family throws away 40% of their food budget - amounting to $1,500.

The thing we throw away most? Produce.

Brooke’s Bargains has the best way to store it - so it’s not on life support.

It helps to separate fruits and vegetables in those bins in the fridge, but not everything belongs in there.

  • Apples can stay at room temp for a week, then in the fridge for another week. Or, they can stay in a cool, dark location for several months.
  • Potatoes go in a cool, dry place. They spoil quickly in the fridge
  • Tomatoes can get mealy in the fridge. Keep them at room temperature until they’re ripe - and keep them away from other produce
  • Bananas, berries, and citrus should also stay out of the fridge.
  • Citrus fruit can last for quite a while outside of the fridge but take on other food flavors and odors in it. Many of these fruits contain a chemical that can make others ripen too quickly - which is why you need to give them space
  • Greens should stay in the refrigerator. You can also wash, dry, and bag them with paper towels, but make sure to leave it open so they can breathe.
  • Pineapple should be stored upside down, so the sweetness distributes.
  • Avocados taste better if you keep them out of the refrigerator until they’re just about ripe, then refrigerate them for up to four days.
  • Fruits and veggies will also last longer in the original container, washed right before eating.

You’ll also be surprised by all of the foods you can freeze rather than toss - like cooked rice and pasta, or cheese - and those you can revive.

You can toast stale bread or chips - or tossing leftovers into soups and sauces.

Learn more about upcycling your food HERE.

