Dog back home and safe after hours in Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A dog is back home after a scary 12 hour trek out in Sabino Canyon. His family couldn’t be happier either.
“He’s a carpet dog,” said Kristen Riehle, the pup’s owner.
Scout, a 3-year-old dog who is normally a fan of the indoors, but Sunday, he got more than a just taste of the outdoors. His family left town for a football game, and left Scout in the hands of a dog-sitter. Saturday evening, it seems, the sitter let him out to do his business, but instead he ran — about five miles from home.
He was found on the edge of a cliff on Blackett’s Ridge Trail in the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area after hikers spotted the pup.
“I was sure that was the last I was going to see of him,” Riehle said.
Thankfully the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Southern Arizona Rescue Association volunteers were able to rescue Scout after hiking to the edge of the trail. They said their first animal-only rescue took a little encouragement.
“He got scared of us and jumped down to another ledge,” said Sean Fawcett, SARA volunteer who helped rescue Scout.
With a little coaxing and some beef jerky, he eventually came around and stayed with Fawcett overnight.
“We prayed that a nice family would be taking care of him, and they were,” Riehle said.
The rescuers were able to identify Scout through a microchip. His name on the microchip was listed as Kanto, which is what rescuers called him until he was returned to his owners.
For now, he’s still a bit scratched up on his paws and spooked here and there, but for the most part, he’s all dog. When asked what he had to say about his great adventure, he didn’t have a comment. His owner, however, think they know him best.
“I don’t know that he’s ever going to want to do that again,” Riehle said.
Scout’s owners said there are no hard feelings toward the dog sitter and they have been using the leash more when he goes outside.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.