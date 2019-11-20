Fire departments stay ready for calls during rainy weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the first wave of this week’s rain hit Tucson’s southwest side, it turns out that it’s a good thing to see fewer fire engines on the road and more at the station.
That means more people are playing it safe on the road.
However, Drexel Heights Fire District Battalion Chief Joe Batton said firefighters are always prepared for days like this — no matter the severity of the storm.
“It’s changed a lot over the years. Used to be a lot more crashes, lot more people stranded,” Batton said. “You still have the people who get out on the roads and don’t realize there’s that layer of oil on it and you need to allow for stopping distance and such.”
On the southwest side, flooding can still pick up especially off streets like Valencia Road near Casino del Sol.
Though a lot has changed over time, with less flooding rescues to be had, thanks to different road projects done by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
“We used to get streets that regularly flooded and flooded bad,” Batton said. “But, we still have our fair share, especially when the monsoons come. This kind of rain probably won’t produce much, but it all depends on what’s going on down south too.”
Multiple agencies in Tucson expect their calls for service to pick up over the next few days as the ground gets saturated, making it easier to flood.
As southern Arizona continues to see more rain over throughout the week, officials want motorists to remember to slow down while driving. Motorists should never cross a flooded area. Always turn around, don’t drown.
