FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first of 2 systems is on its way out! Expect scattered showers through the day Wednesday before widespread valley rain and mountain snow move in Wednesday night through Thursday as a second system moves in from the Pacific Northwest. Temps will be cool and winds will pick up as well during this time frame. Things dry out with temps right around the average of 70 degrees for the weekend!
WEDNESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 70% chance of rain with highs in the mid 60s. Gusty winds at times.
TONIGHT: 80% chance of scattered showers. Lows falling into the low 50s.
THURSDAY: First Alert Action Day! Rain continues (50%) as daytime highs only get into the upper 50s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Rain should be over. Skies clear later with highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.