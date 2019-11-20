No More Deaths volunteer found not guilty of harboring migrants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scott Warren, a human rights activist and volunteer with migrant aid group No More Deaths, was found not guilty Wednesday on charges of harboring immigrants.
This is the second trial for Warren, whose first federal trial ended in a mistrial on Tuesday, June 11 earlier this year.
The jury deliberated for two hours after a two week trial that had Warren facing felony charges, according the Associated Press. Warren was arrested in 2018 after prosecutors claimed he conspired to harbor two immigrants, saying they were not in distress when Warren offered them food and shelter in a building used to aid sick migrants who have just crossed the border.
He was arrested just hours after the group released footage of Border Patrol agents kicking over water left for migrants.
Warren is one of nine volunteers who left food and water for migrants in the Cabeza Prieta NAtional Wildlife Refuge in August 2017, eight others were sentenced with misdemeanor charges.
Warren spoke after the trial. Watch the Facebook live video below:
