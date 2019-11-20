Officers investigating serious-injury crash in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Grant and Alvernon after a serious-injury crash occurred on Wednesday morning.
An adult man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to information from the Tucson Police Department.
The public should expect heavy traffic restrictions in the area. The southbound lanes of Alvernon Way are closed, officials said.
The crash, involving two trucks, happened at around 10 a.m, the TPD said.
