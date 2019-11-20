Pima men’s soccer defeats Essex County College in NJCAA tournament

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (15-4-2) recovered from Monday’s loss and dominated the first half against Essex County College in Pool D play.
· The No. 9 seeded Aztecs overwhelmed No. 5 Essex County College (12-3-1) with four goals in the first half and went on to a 4-2 victory.
· The Aztecs struck early when sophomore Itsuki Ishihara dribbled and scored on a shot inside the box in the 5th minute. Sophomore Ricky Gordillo (Maya HS) had the assist.
· Freshman Esteban Manzo (Salpointe Catholic HS) made it 2-0 in the 10th minute with his goal assisted by sophomore Alec Nguyen (Sahuaro HS).
· Freshman Seung Eon Kim scored the next two for the Aztecs in the 32nd and 36th minutes. Ishihara and Kyoji Hata had the assists as the Aztecs led 4-0 at halftime.
· Lucas Libro scored the two goals for the Wolverines in the second half.
· Sophomore goalkeeper Nils Roth finished the game with five saves.
The Aztecs await the result of Wednesday’s Pool D match between No. 4 Eastern Florida State College and No. 5 Essex County College (2:00 p.m. MST). The Aztecs advance to the semifinals if: Essex County wins by less than a four-goal margin. The Aztecs are out if: Eastern Florida state wins or if Essex County wins by four goals or more. The national semifinal games on Friday.
