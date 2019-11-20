Suspects from armed robbery, gun battles identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have identified the two men arrested in connection with an armed robbery and gun battle in the Tucson area last week.
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Michael William Crooks and Jared Andrew Leeson have been booked on several charges.
The incident began around 8:50 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15 as an armed robbery call at the Dollar General in the 1700 block of West Ruthrauff Road.
The suspects’ vehicle was quickly located and gunfire was exchanged between deputies and the suspects.
One of the suspects was taken into custody after fleeing the scene. The other drove away and crashed a white SUV in a ditch near Orange Grove and Mona Lisa.
Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier said the suspect then carjacked a victim before exchanging gun fire with deputies again. The suspect was taken into custody near Silverbell and Twin Peaks hours later.
Crooks, 44, is being held on a $57,000 bond while Leeson, 39, is being held on a $50,000 bond.
According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Crooks has an extensive criminal history.
He has already served time following convictions for theft, aggravated assault, weapons misconduct, attempted drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and vehicle theft.
Leeson was not listed on the ADOC website.
