Wildcats move up national polls following upset of Longhorns

Her numbers may not jump off the page, but Dominique McBryde proves day in and day out how important she is to Adia Barnes and the Arizona Wildcats. Considered the best post defender on the team, McBryde was third on the team just under five rebounds per game and pitched in 33 steals and 22 blocks last season while starting 35 games last season. McBryde will play her second and final year for the Wildcats this season after transferring from Purdue prior to the 2017-18 season. She was a menace on the defensive end against Chicago State, swiping six steals and is third in the Pac-12 at 2.8 per game.