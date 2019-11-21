ACTION DAY: Rain, snow linger through Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team declared an Action Day for Thursday, Nov. 21.
The storm system is moving out, but you can expect scattered showers and mountain snow through Thursday. Things will dry out with temperatures near the average of 70 degrees for the weekend.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Arizona, including the Tucson metro area, eastern Cochise County below 5,000 feet, the Catalina, Rincon and Santa Rita mountains and other areas. The watch is in effect until 8 a.m.
To see other areas included in the flash flood watch, click HERE.
The weather service also issued a Winter Storm Warning through 11 p.m. Thursday for some higher elevations in the region, including Bisbee, Madera Canyon, Canelo Hills, Summerhaven and Mount Lemmon and the Catalina, Rincon and Santa Rita mountains. To see other areas included in the storm watch, click HERE.
Snow levels near 8,000 feet early Thursday morning then falling as low as 6,500 feet. This will likely be a heavy wet snowfall with potential for damaging trees or toppling them.
THURSDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50 percent chance of rain as daytime highs only get into the upper 50s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Lingering shower possible. Lows falling into the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Skies clear through the day with highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
