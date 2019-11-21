Everything you need to know about 2019 El Tour de Tucson

Beginning Friday, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m., Sixth Avenue will be closed south of Broadway Boulevard to 22nd Street and will remain closed until Saturday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m., with 12th Street to 14th Street remaining closed until 10 p.m. Beginning Saturday, Nov. 23, at 5 a.m., 15th Street from Sixth Avenue to Fourth Avenue, and Fourth Avenue from 15th Street to Broadway, will remain closed until 8 a.m. Also on Saturday, the bus lane of eastbound Broadway from Fourth Avenue to Barraza-Aviation Parkway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.