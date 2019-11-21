Everything you need to know about 2019 El Tour de Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Riders in Arizona’s largest cycling event, El Tour de Tucson, will take to the streets on Satruday, Nov. 23, meaning people all over the city should be aware of where the participants will be so they can cheer them on and to avoid being blocked by the route while driving.
The ride, which is scheduled for the Saturday before Thanksgiving every year, is comprised of multiple routes of varied lengths to provide an enjoyable challenge to many levels of riders. The longest route is 100 miles and takes riders around most of the city of Tucson.
El Tour is a fund-raising ride that attracts more than 9,000 cyclists from around the world.
Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m., Sixth Avenue will be closed from 12th Street to 13th Street. Beginning Friday, Nov. 22,, at 5 p.m., 13th Street and 12th Street will be closed from Fifth Avenue to Sixth Avenue. These closures will be in place until Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 p.m.
Beginning Friday, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m., Sixth Avenue will be closed south of Broadway Boulevard to 22nd Street and will remain closed until Saturday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m., with 12th Street to 14th Street remaining closed until 10 p.m. Beginning Saturday, Nov. 23, at 5 a.m., 15th Street from Sixth Avenue to Fourth Avenue, and Fourth Avenue from 15th Street to Broadway, will remain closed until 8 a.m. Also on Saturday, the bus lane of eastbound Broadway from Fourth Avenue to Barraza-Aviation Parkway will be closed from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
There will be additional traffic restrictions regionally. Drivers in the downtown area may experience lengthy traffic delays.
Cyclists have a choice of six rides to choose from ranging in length between 1 and 100 miles.
Maps for the three longer rides (25, 50 and 100 miles) can be found HERE.
Information about the Fun Ride (1, 4 or 10 miles) can be found HERE.
Multiple Sun Tran bus routes will be detoured Saturday to accommodate El Tour. Passengers may experience delays from event traffic and are encouraged to plan accordingly.
Sun Tran Routes: 3, 7, 12, 16, 18, 23, and 34 will be on detour on Saturday. Route 18 (S. Sixth Avenue) will be on detour beginning Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 23.
