FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain is on its way out!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our second system of the week is moving out through the day today. Expect scattered showers and mountain snow through the rest of your Thursday. Things dry out with temps right around the average of 70 degrees for the weekend!
THURSDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance of rain as daytime highs only get into the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Lingering shower possible. Lows falling into the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Skies clear through the day with highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
