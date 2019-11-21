Florence teenager racing with the big boys

Mia Chapman is 16-years-old. She has has been driving race cars since she was six. She says, this started off as something for the family to do. After a couple of races, it turned into sort of a career. Mia races on the dirt track and loves to go fast. Recently she has moved up in the dirt track world. Now she is racing against grown men. This race season, she won a race and cake in 3rd place during the last race of the season. Her skills on the track have also caught the attention of a national sponsor. For the last 3 years Chapman has been sponsored by Red Bull. She tell us, the sponsorship has a ton with her racing career.