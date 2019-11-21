LIST: Holiday closures across southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Holiday season means family gatherings, which mean inevitable conflict.
You don’t want to add to that by showing up to find your favorite place is closed.
So here’s a list national parks and government offices that will be closed across southern Arizona.
- SIERRA VISTA: City facilities and Vista Transit will be closed on Thursday-Friday, Nov. 28-29. The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center will be closed Saturday, Nov. 30, and will instead be open on Monday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. when the facility would typically be closed. Thursday’s trash pickup will shift to Wednesday, Nov. 27, and there will be no special pickups on Wednesday. Friday’s trash pickup will be unaffected by the holiday.
- CASA GRANDE RUINS: The park, including all buildings and access to the park grounds, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28. Additional information is available on the Monument’s website or you may call (520) 723-3172 for other questions.
