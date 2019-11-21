UPDATE: Man found shot at eegee’s in midtown Tucson

The Tucson Police Department said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the eegee’s at 2470 N. Campbell Ave. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 21, 2019 at 11:35 AM MST - Updated November 21 at 11:40 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found shot at an eegee’s in midtown Tucson late Wednesday, Nov. 21.

The Tucson Police Department said the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the eegee’s located at 2470 North Campbell Ave.

The TPD said it does not appear to be a random shooting, but anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME

Second Shooting In A Week

This is the second shooting at an eegee’s restaurant in a week.

On Nov. 13, someone fired a shot at the drive-thru window of the restaurant on East Speedway.

The TPD is looking for the suspect in that case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

