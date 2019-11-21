Perimeter Bicycling names Charlene Grabowski as CEO

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Perimeter Bicycling is proud to announce it has named Charlene Grabowski as the organization’s new CEO. Charlene has extensive leadership background in Tucson and throughout the United States.
“We are excited to have Charlene as part of our Perimeter Bicycling family,” said Pat Lopez, Chairman of the Board for Perimeter Bicycling. “Charlene has commitment and business acumen to help Perimeter move into the future. Perimeter, El Tour de Tucson, and the community will benefit from her ideas, enthusiasm and leadership.”
Charlene replaces Richard J. DeBernardis, longtime Perimeter founder and president.
“I’m excited to be working with El Tour and the Perimeter organization,” Grabowski said. “This is an important part of Tucson’s identity, one that brings together cyclists, the community and out-of-town guests.”
Since 1983, Perimeter Bicycling has raised more than $95 million for over 100 charities. In that time, more than 266,000 cyclists of all ages and abilities have participated in the event.
“This is the 37th year and this is the ‘year of the cyclist.’ Our focus this year is on the rider experience,” Grabowski said. “Additionally, we will be creating more opportunities for community involvement. Let’s have some fun! We are fortunate to host the most prominent ride in Arizona in the City named as the second best in the United States by Outside Online.”
Grabowski is a partner with the Pathfinder Strategies Organization, focusing on Executive Leadership Development and Business Development. Grabowski is also Chairperson of the Board of the American Heart Association Southern Arizona and is serving as an organizational coach and consultant for El Grupo, a Tucson non-profit that empowers youth throughcycling.
“El Tour de Tucson is a wonderful event and the County has been an enthusiastic supporter since its inception,” Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said. “I look forward to working with PBAA’s new leadership and wish the organization and its iconic cycling event great success as it moves forward into a new era.”
Charlene, a Pittsburgh native, is a 30-year veteran of General Electric Health holding several key positions with the Fortune 500 company.
The 37th annual El Tour de Tucson, one of the top cycling events in the United States, is scheduled for Nov. 23, 2019. Cyclists of all ages and abilities may ride 100, 50 or 25 miles or a Fun Ride of 10, 4 or 1 miles.
