Pima County, state see rapid increase in flu cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cases of the flu are on the rise this year.
In this week alone, Arizona has seen 426 new cases. Since Sept. 29, Pima County reported 81 cases of the flu, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Looking at 2017 data, ADHS reported 35,500 flu cases in Arizona.
With how cases are trending right now, state officials think flu numbers could exceed 2017′s data. With 950 cases so far, this year’s flu season kicked off a bit earlier than usual — and at an alarming rate.
Compared to a normal flu year, the rate of flu cases have skyrocketed at a 716 percent increase.
The thing is, officials said, the numbers aren’t as simple as they seem. The real numbers could be much higher because the health department only records reported cases. Many more people could have had the flu and not seen a doctor.
Health officials encourage residents to get a flu vaccine if you haven’t already. For the full ADHS weekly and yearly influenza reports, click here.
