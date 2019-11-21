UArizona Athletics Director Dave Heeke gets contract extension

Arizona Athletics' programs have earned national and Pac-12 championships. Arizona women's golf won the 2018 National Championship with a victory over Alabama in sudden death to give the University of Arizona its 22nd national title. Arizona men's basketball won regular season conference titles and the Pac-12 Tournament in the same season in both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, marking just the second time in Pac-12 history that a program has won four conference championships in two seasons. Deandre Ayton went on to become the first Wildcat in program history to be selected first overall in the NBA Draft when the Phoenix Suns picked him in 2018. The Wildcats continued their on-field excellence in 2018-19 as Arizona women's basketball won six consecutive games en route to a WNIT championship. The spring success continued as Arizona softball advanced to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City for the 23rd time in program history. Women's golf, men's golf, soccer, volleyball and gymnastics also participated in postseason competition.