UArizona Theta Chi chapter loses campus recognition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona chapter of Theta Chi will no longer be recognized on the UArizona campus after a lawsuit alleging fraternity hazing.
A statement by the university released Wednesday, Nov. 20 said officials withdrew the fraternities recognition after an investigation uncovered multiple violations of Arizona Board of Regents Student Code of Conduct. The main violations include hazing and causing significant harm to a new member.
Theta Chi’s loss of recognition comes just over a month after notice of claims filed by a former student and Theta Chi new member in October alleging hazing that caused the student major injuries, including loss of partial eyesight.
In addition to UArizona officials, Theta Chi’s international board of directors voted unanimously to revoke the local chapter’s charter, according to the statement.
The fraternity will no longer be able to participate in university events or use campus facilities or resources until May 2025, according to the statement.
In a letter to UArizona students affiliated with local Theta Chi chapter, Michael Mayer, the chief executive officer of the national organization, outlined the terms for the loss of recognition:
