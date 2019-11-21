UArizona Theta Chi chapter loses campus recognition

The fraternity can’t be reinstated until May 2025

By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 20, 2019 at 5:48 PM MST - Updated November 20 at 5:51 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona chapter of Theta Chi will no longer be recognized on the UArizona campus after a lawsuit alleging fraternity hazing.

A statement by the university released Wednesday, Nov. 20 said officials withdrew the fraternities recognition after an investigation uncovered multiple violations of Arizona Board of Regents Student Code of Conduct. The main violations include hazing and causing significant harm to a new member.

Theta Chi’s loss of recognition comes just over a month after notice of claims filed by a former student and Theta Chi new member in October alleging hazing that caused the student major injuries, including loss of partial eyesight.

In addition to UArizona officials, Theta Chi’s international board of directors voted unanimously to revoke the local chapter’s charter, according to the statement.

The fraternity will no longer be able to participate in university events or use campus facilities or resources until May 2025, according to the statement.

In a letter to UArizona students affiliated with local Theta Chi chapter, Michael Mayer, the chief executive officer of the national organization, outlined the terms for the loss of recognition:

If you should continue, in any way, to operate as an individual or group on campus in the name of Theta Chi or a similar organization, you risk expulsion from the Fraternity. Assuming you adhere to the terms of your suspension and the charter revocation, upon notification to the International Headquarters of your graduation from the University of Arizona, you will become an alumnus member in good standing."
Michael Mayer, Chief Executive Officer of the Grand Chapter of Theta Chi Fraternity

