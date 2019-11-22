Carondelet hospitals to start flu season visitor restrictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Carondelet hospitals are implementing seasonal visitor restrictions effective Monday, Nov. 25, due to the increasing number of flu cases being reported in Arizona.
Hospital visitor restrictions will be in effect during flu season at Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital and Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson, and Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales.
Patients may have healthy adult visitors (those not experiencing any flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache or tiredness, for example) during the restriction period, but visitors under the age of 12 will not be allowed in patient care areas of the hospitals.
Anyone entering the Emergency Department with flu or cold symptoms will be required to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth. Sibling visitation will be restricted to post-partum units with no admission to the Nursery or Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
Each hospital offers “flu prevention stations” which include hand sanitizer and face masks to help prevent the spread of the flu virus. Visitors and patients also are asked to cover coughs or sneezes by coughing into a shirt sleeve.
Proper hand hygiene before and after patient contact can help prevent spreading the flu virus. Visitors and patients should wash their hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. Hand sanitizer is the preferred method unless otherwise indicated.
“Influenza activity is picking up in Arizona with a significant increase over last season,” said Chief Nursing Executive Davey Ellison, MSN-L, BSN, RN. “If you haven’t done so, please consider getting a flu shot. Annual vaccination is the most important measure to prevent seasonal influenza infection.”
