Disgraced Cochise County chaplain pleads guilty to multiple sex abuse charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Cochise County Chaplain Douglas “Doug” Packer will serve 15 years in prison for multiple felony counts, including kidnapping and sexual assault.
Packer pleaded guilty to kidnapping with intent to commit sexual assault, sexual abuse and four counts of sexual misconduct in a jail facility on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, according to the Cochise County Attorney’s Office. Packer is guilty of sexually abusing multiple women in corrections facilities in southern Arizona and will be sentenced to 15 years in prison on Jan. 13, 2020.
After his release, Packer will served a lifetime probation sentence and register as a sex offender. He will also have to pay court-order restitution to the survivors, according to the release.
Packer was first arrested on sex abuse charges in January after an female inmate made accusations against him. His bond was set at $25,000 and he was later released.
Later that month, Packer was arrested again on new sex abuse charges and his bail was set for $250,000.
All four women abused by Packer agreed to the plea deal, according to the CCAO.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.