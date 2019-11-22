FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weekend ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both storm systems that brought many places more than an inch of rain have moved out and that is leaving us with absolutely beautiful weather for the weekend! Expect temps right around average with a mix of sun and clouds. Next week we could be seeing another system move into the area bringing another multi day rain event. Stay tuned... this could impact your Thanksgiving travel plans!
FRIDAY: Skies clear through the day with highs in the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows falling into the low 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Clouds build in with a 20% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance of rain as daytime highs only get into the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance of rain as daytime highs only get into the low 60s.
