No. 24 UArizona rolls past Prairie View A%M

TUCSON, Ariz. - Aari McDonald and Cate Reese both posted double-doubles on the day as No. 24 Arizona (5-0) took down Prairie View A&M (1-4) 83-48. McDonald flirted with a triple double as she finished the day with 15 points, a career-high 14 assists and nine rebounds.
The Wildcats dominated the paint on School Day, out-rebounding the Panthers 47-28 and outscoring them 40-18 in the paint. Four Wildcats scored in double-figures, and were paced by Reese who scored 20 points to go with her 10 rebounds in her first double-double of the season.
McDonald had 15, Helena Pueyo made four threes to score 12 points and Sam Thomas was a perfect 4-4 from the field and scored 10 points.
On the defensive end, Amari Carter tied her career-high with five steals and McDonald also swiped four.
Aari McDonald – The sophomore followed up her 44-point performance with a near triple-double as she scored 15 points, had a career-high 14 assists and nine rebounds. She also had four steals on the day.
80 – Arizona has scored at least 80 points in its last three games, and also won all three. The last time the Wildcats won three-straight while scoring at least 80 points in each games was back in the 2000-01 season in early December.
14 – McDonald’s 14 assists is a career-high for the junior and it is also the fifth-most in school history. The last Wildcat to have at least 14 assists in one game was Reshea Bristol on Feb. 24, 2001.