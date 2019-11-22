UPDATE: Broadway reopens after pedestrian struck; portion of Campbell remains closed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northbound Campbell Avenue is closed while police investigate a collision involving a pedestrian near Broadway Boulevard.
Police say the incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.
The adult victim was taken to Banner-University Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Eastbound lanes of Broadway were closed briefly for the investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
