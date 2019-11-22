UPDATE: Broadway reopens after pedestrian struck; portion of Campbell remains closed

Victim taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

UPDATE: Broadway reopens after pedestrian struck; portion of Campbell remains closed
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Campbell Avenue and Broadway Boulevard early on Friday, Nov. 22. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 22, 2019 at 5:37 AM MST - Updated November 22 at 6:19 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northbound Campbell Avenue is closed while police investigate a collision involving a pedestrian near Broadway Boulevard.

Police say the incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.

The adult victim was taken to Banner-University Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound lanes of Broadway were closed briefly for the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.