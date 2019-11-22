Trump administration’s 'Remain in Mexico’ program to bus migrants from Tucson to El Paso

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Department of Homeland Security officials are preparing to bus migrant families more than 300 miles east into Texas so that they can deposit them in Mexico instead of releasing them in the United States while they await court hearings, according to two Trump administration officials as stated in an article from the Washington Post.
Homeland Security officials plan to announce that they will expand the Migrant Protection Protocols program to the Tucson region, one of the last major areas on the border that has not been diverting asylum seekers to Mexico to await their immigration court hearings.
CBP’s Tucson sector was not included in the initial rollout of the MPP policy, known as “Remain in Mexico.”
Officials estimate DHS will send at least one busload each day from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Tucson sector to El Paso, the Post reported. Migrants will have interviews to determine if they would be at risk in Mexico, and if not, will be sent across the border to Ciudad Juárez to await their U.S. immigration court hearings.
As family apprehensions plunged elsewhere, they rose more than 33 percent from May to October in the Tucson sector, from 1,700 to nearly 2,400. The Wall Street Journal first reported the releases earlier this month.
Federal officials said Tucson lagged behind in the MPP program, mainly because it had received far fewer families crossing the border and was a less urgent target. Family arrivals in Tucson remain far lower than the tens of thousands who poured into other parts of the border earlier this year, particularly in El Paso.
But Tucson’s crossings in October surpassed those in El Paso, which counted 2,100.
More than 200 people — including one large group of 129 people — streamed into remote Sasabe, Ariz., in the Tucson sector, in a span of five hours on Saturday night. The influx demonstrates the ability of smuggling networks to identify holes on the border, officials said.
To read the full report, click HERE.
