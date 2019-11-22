UArizona fires defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the second time in less than a month, the struggling Arizona Wildcats have fired a coach on defense.
On Thursday, Nov. 21, the school said “the contract of defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei will not be renewed and that Uiagalelei will not coach in the Wildcats’ remaining games.”
Greg Patrick will serve as the defensive line coach for the remainder of the season.
“I thank Iona for his service to UA and wish him well moving forward," said head coach Kevin Sumlin. “This change is in the best interest of our football program at this time.”
At the end of October, Arizona fired defensive coordinator Marcel Yates and linebackers coach John Rushing.
The Wildcats are averaging 30.2 points per game on offense. The problem is they are giving up 37.0 ppg, which puts them 123rd out of 130 Division I teams.
Arizona (4-6) has lost five straight and things likely won’t get better any time soon.
The Wildcats host No. 7 Utah (9-1) Saturday and finish up the season at Arizona State (5-5) for the Duel in the Desert Nov. 30.
Arizona must win out to have any hope of salvaging its season and earning a bowl bid.
