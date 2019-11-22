UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon restricted to residents, employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials have closed the road to Mount Lemmon except for people who live or work on the mountain.
Catalina Highway was closed at the base of the mountain after the overnight storm brought snow to the Catalina Mountains, and rain in the lower elevations in and around Tucson.
