UPDATE: Road to Mount Lemmon restricted to vehicles with chains or 4-wheel drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highway officials have reopened the road to Mt. Lemmon to vehicles with chains or four-wheel drive on Friday, Nov. 22.
Catalina Highway was closed at the base of the mountain after the recent storm brought dangerous conditions in the Catalina Mountains, including snow, ice, fallen trees and rockfalls.
