UPDATE: El Tour de Tucson announces 2019 winners, standings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a lengthy race, the 2019 winners of the 37th annual El Tour de Tucson have crossed the finish line.
Ulises Soto, from Mexico took home first place in the 100-mile race, with Eric Marcotte, from Scottsdale, coming in second and Quinn Simmons, from Durango, Colorado, in third.
This is Soto’s first El Tour championship, where he averaged a 26.5 mile per hour pace. He won third place last year, according to the official race Twitter page.
Soto, 27, and Marcotte, 39, crossed the finish line neck and neck with just milliseconds between the two. Soto finished in 3:47:56.7 and Marcotte in 3:47:56.9.
The top female rider is Betsabee Salomon, who finished 48th overall clocking in at 4:04:38.2. Anne Donley from Denver was the second woman to cross the finish line taking home 69 overall, finishing in 4:13:33.2. Amy Chandos from Flagstaff came in as the third woman and 79th overall with a 4:13:49.3 gun time.
Portland’s Billy Doland took home the first place seat in the 50-mile El Tour race with a 2:04:15.1 gun time, followed by Sean Baird from Tucson taking home second in 2:04:15.2 and Charles Everett from Oro Valley taking home third in 2:04:15.3.
The first woman to cross the finish line was Tucson’s Jo Roberts riding in tandem with Daniel Parkman. Roberts took home fourth place coming in at 2:04:15.4 and Parkman took home fifth clocking in at 2:04:15.5.
Jodi Waldron Hays from Carlsbad, California was the second female rider to finish. Her tandem ride with John Howard from Encinitas, California clocked in at 2:04:18.1, finishing sixteenth overall.
Oro Valley’s Whitney Everett crossed the line as the third woman and 28th overall. Her solo ride wrapped at 2:04:44.5.
Jason Maples from Gilbert took home the top honors of the 25-mile race with a time of 1:15:20.7. Right behind him was Jeremy McBride at 1:15:23. Rounding out the top three was Steve Madole finishing at the 1:16:46 mark.
The top female rider is Tucson’s Lori Botello, who completed the course in 1:27:52.0 taking home 14th overall. Botello was followed by Marybel Anaya from Nogales who finished in 1:28:35.2 and 17th overall. Coming in as the third woman, P. Vasquez from Nogales clocked in at 1:28:35.3, taking home 18th overall.
To see the full standings list click here.
