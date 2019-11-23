UPDATE: El Tour de Tucson announces 2019 winners, standings

The top female rider is Betsabee Salomon, who finished 48th overall clocking in at 4:04:38.2. Anne Donley from Denver was the second woman to cross the finish line taking home 69 overall, finishing in 4:13:33.2. Amy Chandos from Flagstaff came in as the third woman and 79th overall with a 4:13:49.3 gun time.