UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on Pantano Road identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a collision on Pantano Road that killed one woman early Friday evening.
The woman, identified as 57-year-old Elizabeth Rafferty, was killed on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 after she was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street. According to witness interviews, Tucson Police Department traffic detectives determined Rafferty attempted to cross Pantano Road from east to west.
Rafferty stepped off the curb and into the path of a 2016 Kia SUV traveling northbound on Pantano Road, according a TPD press release. The SUV hit Rafferty and the driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.
There is not a crosswalk where Rafferty attempted to cross and she wore dark clothing at the time of the collision, according to the release.
Tucson police and personnel with the Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to the scene just after 5:30 p.m.
Officers determined speed and impairment were not factors in the collision. Police are still investigating the collision, no charges or citations have been issued.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
