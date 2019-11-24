CCSO asking community’s help in locating missing woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s assistance in locating 48-year-old Dana Lynn Welch after a reported text message indicated she could possibly be in danger.
On Thursday Nov. 21, 2019 at approximately 8:25 pm the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was asked to conduct a welfare check on Welch after a reporting person advised that he had received a text message from Ms. Welch that said she was being abused, held hostage, and forced to take drugs.
A computer IP check was conducted and indicated that text came from an area in Phoenix Arizona. An attempt to locate was issued to agencies in the Phoenix area to locate and check the welfare of Ms. Welch.
The reporting person advised that he had last seen Ms. Welch on Thursday Nov. 14, 2019 and the last text message from her prior to the reported one was on Sunday Nov. 17, 2019. The reporting person advised that Ms. Welch had been living with him at his residence in Whetstone for nine months prior to him asking her to leave due to what he described as her excessive alcohol use.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Ms. Dana Welch, please contact your local law enforcement agency of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office at 520-432-9500.
