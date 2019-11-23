FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant weather through the rest of the weekend, then big changes heading our way just in time for Thanksgiving.

By Jaclyn Selesky | November 23, 2019 at 5:15 PM MST - Updated November 23 at 5:15 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 70s are making a come back through Monday, but then more rain, mountain snow and cooler temperatures by the middle and end of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower-70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower-70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-60s. Rain chances increase overnight (20%).

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers with highs in the upper-60s.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy with a 40% of showers highs in the upper-60s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: First Alert Action Day! 50% chance of rain with highs in the upper-50s.

SATURDAY: 20% chance for showers with highs in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.