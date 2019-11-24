UPDATE: PCSD investigating officer involved shooting southwest of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies are currently investigating an officer involved shooting that took place near the intersection of Irvington Road and Frank Avenue at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Police responded to he area on a report of domestic violence.
A suspect and officer entered a physical altercation, causing the deputy to fire a weapon according to PCSD.
The suspect was taken into custody with no injuries according to authorities.
Drivers are asked to find alternate routes if in the area.
