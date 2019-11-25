Authorities search for escaped Tucson inmate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped in Tucson on Sunday night, Nov. 24.
According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Kevin A. Purdon escaped from the minimum custody Catalina Unit.
Purdon was admitted to prison in 2016 after being convicted in Pima County to serve four and a half years for a dangerous drug violation.
The ADC has sent chase teams, tracking dogs and the fugitive apprehension unit to find the inmate. Local authorities are also assisting in the search.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.
