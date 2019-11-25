Both Wildcat teams win again on the hardwood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both the University of Arizona men’s and women’s basketball teams remain undefeated Sunday night.
At McKale Center, the nationally-ranked men’s team was ahead of the Long Beach State 49ers by five points at the half. The Wildcats turned it on in the second half, extending their lead and reaching triple digits. At the end of regulation, the scoreboard read 104-67.
The freshmen continue to lead scorers with Zeke Nnaji and Nico Mannion posting 21 and 22 points, respectively.
On the road, the women’s team tamed the Montana Grizzlies earlier in the day. They opened the game with a 14-0 run and kept up the pace until the final buzzer with a final score of 77-42. Four players reached double digits.
It’s the first time the women’s team has started the season with six straight wins since 1999, according to the team.
