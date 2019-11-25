FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another storm system heading our way!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The nice weather we saw over the weekend will spill into your Monday! Enjoy it, as another significant storm system is set to move through later this week bringing us more widespread rain, mountain snow and gusty winds.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 40s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. 20% chance for isolated showers.
WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers with highs in the upper 60s.
THANKSGIVING: First Alert Action Day! Mostly cloudy with a 50% of showers highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: First Alert Action Day! 60% chance of rain with highs in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers, mainly in the morning, with highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
