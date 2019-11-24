FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry start to your holiday week before rain moves in as early as Tuesday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another significant storm system is going to move through bringing us more widespread rain, mountain snow and gusty winds.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper-40s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower-70s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower-70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-60s. 20% chance for isolated to scattered showers in the morning.
WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers with highs in the upper-60s.
THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy with a 50% of showers highs in the low-60s. Breezy. First Alert Action Day!
FRIDAY: First Alert Action Day! 60% chance of rain with highs in the upper-50s.
SATURDAY: 30% chance for scattered showers with highs in the mid-50s.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.
