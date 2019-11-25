French luxury group LVMH to buy iconic jeweler Tiffany for $16.2 billion

LVMH "knows how to preserve the strength and the identity of its brands, which is very important because in the luxury sector, beyond the product itself, the image is important," said Aude Latouche, a Paris-based corporate mergers and acquisitions analyst at AL Corporate Advice. "So to be where they are now, LVMH definitely knows not only how to buy a brand, but also how to make it grow and flourish without touching the heart and the strength of the brand."