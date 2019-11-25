TURKEY TUNDRA: Winter weather could pose travel troubles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grab your luggage and get ready to go. It's almost turkey time.
A favorite holiday for the Totherows. They're headed to St. Louis via a connecting flight in Denver.
"It's my favorite holiday anyway," said Barb Totherow. "Much better than Christmas, much more low key."
More than 14,000 are expected to travel through the Tucson airport on Tuesday, November 26th.
That's more than half the typical average traffic at TUS.
But a possible turkey tundra could put a damper on things.
"We're supposed to get a lot of snow today," said Dave Powers, who's seemingly excited for the winter wonderland in Colorado. His birthday falls on the Thanksgiving holiday this year and he'll be hitting the slopes.
"Snow is always good when you're skiing so should be fun." Powers said.
Though it's not all smiles for others.
"We're trying to get my mom out on an earlier flight because of the weather in Denver," said Carolyn Pope. "I'm always concerned about the weather cause it always messes up the flights."
Pope is a flight attendant.
She flies out herself on Wednesday and has been keeping an eye on the sky.
Though, she deals with delays often and said the best remedy for them is this.
"Certainly find out where the best restaurants and bars are at the airport," said Pope. "No questions asked about that."
Pope also said to check your airline’s mobile app for any updates and pay attention to the inbound flight coming in before you even board.
